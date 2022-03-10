SP chief Akhilesh Yadav defeats Union minister SP Singh Baghel of BJP by 67,504 votes from Karhal constituency in UP Assembly polls.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 21:24 IST
