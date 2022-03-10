UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya loses poll battle to SP's Pallavi Patel by 7,337 votes from Sirathu Assembly constituency.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 22:04 IST
