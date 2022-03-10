CM Yogi Adityanath defeats SP's Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla by huge margin of 103390 votes from Gorakhpur Urban seat, as per EC website.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-03-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 23:48 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
