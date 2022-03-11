We are committed to fulfilling dreams of those who sacrificed their lives in India’s freedom struggle: PM Narendra Modi at Panchayat Mahasammelan in Gujarat.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-03-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 17:07 IST
