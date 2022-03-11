PM Narendra Modi asks elected village representatives to hold grand anniversary celebrations of primary schools to ensure children are encouraged to study.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-03-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi asks elected village representatives to hold grand anniversary celebrations of primary schools to ensure children are encouraged to study.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement