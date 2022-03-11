PM Narendra Modi asks village representatives to plant 75 trees in every village during 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of India's Independence.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-03-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 17:31 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi asks village representatives to plant 75 trees in every village during 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark 75 years of India's Independence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- India
Advertisement