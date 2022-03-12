Seven killed after fire breaks out in shanties in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri: Delhi Fire Services officials: PTI NIT RC RC
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 09:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 09:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Seven killed after fire breaks out in shanties in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri: Delhi Fire Services officials: PTI NIT RC RC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Gokulpuri
- Delhi Fire Services
- PTI NIT RC RC
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police says, recruitment for about 9000 personnel underway
Union Law Secy appointed Delhi HC judge
Delhi: Schools to function fully offline from April 1, fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500
Delhi HC reserves order on Alapan Bandyopadhyay's plea against Central Administrative Tribunal's order
Delhi High Court to get four new judges