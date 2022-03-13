CWC unanimously reaffirms faith in leadership of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, says AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 20:56 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
