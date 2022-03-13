Every Cong worker wants Rahul Gandhi to lead party; organisational polls are on, next president will be decided through that: Surjewala.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 21:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Every Cong worker wants Rahul Gandhi to lead party; organisational polls are on, next president will be decided through that: Surjewala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Surjewala
- Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement