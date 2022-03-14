Union Minister Amit Shah to be central observer for UP, Rajnath Singh for Uttarakhand to oversee BJP Legislature Party leader election: BJP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:19 IST
