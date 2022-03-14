Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Tomar being sent as observers to Manipur and Goa for govt formation: BJP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 18:21 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
