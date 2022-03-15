India gives utmost priority to safety and security of weapon system: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on accidental missile firing incident.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 11:18 IST
- Country:
- India
India gives utmost priority to safety and security of weapon system: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on accidental missile firing incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajnath Singh
- India
Advertisement