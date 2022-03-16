CBI files charge sheet against former Defence Secretary Shashi Kant Sharma in AgustaWestland bribery scam: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 16:11 IST
- Country:
- India
CBI files charge sheet against former Defence Secretary Shashi Kant Sharma in AgustaWestland bribery scam: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AgustaWestland
- Defence
- Shashi Kant Sharma
Advertisement