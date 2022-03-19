Lal Chand, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal sworn-in as ministers in Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-03-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 11:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Lal Chand, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal sworn-in as ministers in Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Cabinet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lal Chand
- Punjab
- Bhagwant Mann's
- Cabinet
Advertisement