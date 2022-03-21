Both Modi and Morrison emphasised need for cessation of hostilities and violence in Ukraine: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 15:08 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
