Both sides felt conflict in Europe should not be reason for us to divert attention from Indo-Pacific region: FS on Modi-Morrison talks.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 15:11 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Both sides felt conflict in Europe should not be reason for us to divert attention from Indo-Pacific region: FS on Modi-Morrison talks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Europe
- Modi-Morrison
- Indo-Pacific
Advertisement