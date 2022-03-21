Plane crash in China: DGCA chief Arun Kumar says Boeing 737 fleets of Indian carriers being put on 'enhanced surveillance'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 19:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Plane crash in China: DGCA chief Arun Kumar says Boeing 737 fleets of Indian carriers being put on 'enhanced surveillance'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- DGCA
- Arun Kumar
- Boeing
- Indian
Advertisement