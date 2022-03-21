Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai says 25 of 40 MLAs in Goa - 20 of BJP, 2 from MGP and three Independents - supporting Pramod Sawant.
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-03-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 20:12 IST
