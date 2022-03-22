Delhi govt's Armed Forces Preparatory School will be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 12:17 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
