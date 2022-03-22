Russian court convicts Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny of fraud, contempt of court; sentences him to 9 years in prison, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:08 IST
