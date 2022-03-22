Left Menu

ED attaches Rs 6.45-crore assets of company owned by brother-in-law of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in money laundering case: Officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:23 IST
ED attaches Rs 6.45-crore assets of company owned by brother-in-law of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in money laundering case: Officials.
  • Country:
  • India

ED attaches Rs 6.45-crore assets of company owned by brother-in-law of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in money laundering case: Officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II; Moving Towards Zero Debt Regime

Vikas Ecotech Board reduces more debt under Debt Reduction Program Phase-II;...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022