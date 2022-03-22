PM Modi spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, they had detailed discussion on situation in Ukraine: PMO.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 21:39 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, they had detailed discussion on situation in Ukraine: PMO.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi to speak with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
PM Modi will speak to Ukraine President Zelensky on phone today morning: Govt sources.
PM Modi will speak to Russian President Putin on phone today afternoon: Govt sources.
PM Modi to speak to Putin
PM Modi speaks to Ukraine's Zelensky, seeks support in evacuation of Indians from Sumy