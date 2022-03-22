In telephonic talk with Boris Johnson on Ukraine, PM Modi reiterates appeal for cessation of hostilities & to return to dialogue,diplomacy:PMO.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 21:46 IST
Country:
India
