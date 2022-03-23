Will be going to violence-hit Birbhum district on Thursday to take stock of situation, postponed visit as other political parties huddling there: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 13:38 IST
- Country:
- India
