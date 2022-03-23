Not justifying Birbhum killings, but such incidents are more frequent in UP, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 13:43 IST
