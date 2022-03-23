BJP delegation stopped from visiting the spot where eight people were burnt alive in Birbhum district: Suvendu Adhikari.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-03-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 16:53 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
