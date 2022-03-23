We reject ''uncalled reference'' to India by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi: MEA on his reference to JK at OIC meet in Pakistan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 21:27 IST
- Country:
- India
