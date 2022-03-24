Jobs will be given to 10 affected families, besides compensation, to rebuild burnt houses: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Rampurhat killings.
PTI | Rampurhat | Updated: 24-03-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 13:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Jobs will be given to 10 affected families, besides compensation, to rebuild burnt houses: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Rampurhat killings.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement