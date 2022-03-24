SC refuses to revoke suspension of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, says future FIRs too will be transferred to CBI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 16:19 IST
- Country:
- India
SC refuses to revoke suspension of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, says future FIRs too will be transferred to CBI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Param Bir Singh
- Mumbai Police
Advertisement