NHRC issues notice to WB govt, state police chief in connection with killing of eight people at Bogtui village in Birbhum district: Official.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:04 IST
- Country:
- India
NHRC issues notice to WB govt, state police chief in connection with killing of eight people at Bogtui village in Birbhum district: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Birbhum district
Advertisement