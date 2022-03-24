Uttarakhand Cabinet decides to form committee on implementation of Uniform Civil Code in state: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Cabinet decides to form committee on implementation of Uniform Civil Code in state: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pushkar Singh
- Uttarakhand Cabinet
Advertisement