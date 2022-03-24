Left Menu

UN General Assembly approves resolution blaming Russia for humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and urges immediate cease-fire, reports AP.

PTI | Unitednations/Geneva | Updated: 24-03-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 21:08 IST
