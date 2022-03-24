UN General Assembly approves resolution blaming Russia for humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and urges immediate cease-fire, reports AP.
PTI | Unitednations/Geneva | Updated: 24-03-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 21:08 IST
UN General Assembly approves resolution blaming Russia for humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and urges immediate cease-fire, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
