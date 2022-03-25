In talks with Chinese FM Wang Yi, NSA Ajit Doval calls for early and complete disengagement in remaining areas in eastern Ladakh: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:16 IST
