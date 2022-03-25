Doval tells Wang restoration of peace in border areas will help build trust, create enabling environment for progress in ties: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 13:25 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Doval tells Wang restoration of peace in border areas will help build trust, create enabling environment for progress in ties: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wang
Advertisement