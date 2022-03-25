Discussed bilateral relations that have been disturbed due to Chinese actions since April 2020: S Jaishankar on talks with Wang Yi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 14:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Discussed bilateral relations that have been disturbed due to Chinese actions since April 2020: S Jaishankar on talks with Wang Yi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- Jaishankar
- Wang Yi
Advertisement