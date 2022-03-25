Restoration of normal ties will require restoration of normalcy in border areas: Jaishankar after talks with Chinese Foreign Minister.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 14:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Restoration of normal ties will require restoration of normalcy in border areas: Jaishankar after talks with Chinese Foreign Minister.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- Jaishankar
Advertisement