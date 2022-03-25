Current situation a work in progress, at slower pace than desirable; discussions aimed at expediting process: EAM on eastern Ladakh standoff.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 15:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Current situation a work in progress, at slower pace than desirable; discussions aimed at expediting process: EAM on eastern Ladakh standoff.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ladakh
Advertisement