Private sector in Delhi generated over 10 lakh jobs since COVID-19 broke out: Dy CM Manish Sisodia in Budget speech.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 11:21 IST
