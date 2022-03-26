Rs 16,278 Cr allocated for education, Rs 1,300 Cr for drains, streets, water supply in unauthorised colonies: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 12:34 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
