Bill to unify MCD brought to delay polls. We will study Bill and if need be, challenge it in court: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 14:35 IST
