India, Maldives relationship is a force for stability in the region. It is our shared responsibility to nurture and strengthen it: Jaishankar.
PTI | Male | Updated: 26-03-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 22:48 IST
India, Maldives relationship is a force for stability in the region. It is our shared responsibility to nurture and strengthen it: Jaishankar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaishankar
- India
- Maldives
Advertisement