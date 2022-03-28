India's 'Writing With Fire' loses to 'Summer of Soul' in best documentary feature category at the Oscars.
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-03-2022 08:06 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 08:06 IST
India's 'Writing With Fire' loses to 'Summer of Soul' in best documentary feature category at the Oscars.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oscars
- Writing With Fire
- Summer of Soul'
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'No Time to Die' sound editors slam Oscars' controversial telecast plans following BAFTA Win
Diddy, Samuel L Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis to present awards at Oscars 2022
Oscars weekend kicks off with honors for Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover
Oscars to celebrate 'Godfather', 'Bond' - and 'Bruno'
Oscars face a make-or-break moment to build audience