Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill introduced in Lok Sabha by junior Home Minister Ajay Mishra after opposition-forced division.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 13:04 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
