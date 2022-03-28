German energy minister says Group of Seven countries reject Russia's demand to pay for Russian energy imports in rubles, reports AP.
PTI | Berlin | Updated: 28-03-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 17:51 IST
German energy minister says Group of Seven countries reject Russia's demand to pay for Russian energy imports in rubles, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- German
- Group of Seven
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TOP WRAP 15-Ukraine says Russian forces kill seven civilians in evacuation convoy
Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; port city reels
NATO chief says Russia may use chemical weapons - German paper
Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; port city reels
TOP WRAP 1-Ukraine's Zelenskiy warns of desolation if Russia tries to take Kyiv