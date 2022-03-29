Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to non-BJP CMs, oppn leaders urging everyone to come together in fight against saffron party.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2022 11:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 11:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to non-BJP CMs, oppn leaders urging everyone to come together in fight against saffron party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal CM
- Mamata Banerjee
Advertisement