PM Narendra Modi inaugurates 5.21 lakh houses of beneficiaries of PMAY scheme in Madhya Pradesh under 'Grah Pravesham' programme.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-03-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 12:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
