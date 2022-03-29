My govt has given topmost priority to providing houses to poor people. So far, 2.5 crore houses constructed under PMAY scheme in the country: PM Modi.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-03-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2022 13:00 IST
- Country:
- India
