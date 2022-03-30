Cabinet Committee on Security approves procurement of 15 Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) at the cost of Rs 3,887 crore: Defence ministry.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 17:49 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
