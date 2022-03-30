Delhi Police registers case against unidentified people in connection with vandalism at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:29 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
