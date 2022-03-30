We don't want to capture power by killing workers of rival parties, not BJP's culture: Home Minister Amit Shah in dig at opposition.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 19:43 IST
- Country:
- India
